Working bee at Augusta Park Community Garden, April 14

Did you know that there are many benefits to community gardening? It helps build a sense of community, provides access to healthy food, improves nutrition, encourages physical activity, saves money and helps to improve mental health!

The Augusta Park Community Garden is a 6,000 square foot community vegetable garden located in Augusta Park, Almonte. For more than 13 years, half of the garden operated as a community collaborative garden with thousands of pounds of fresh produce going to the Lanark County Food Bank. The other half of the garden not only provides families and individuals with the opportunity to grow their own food, but also contains several garden beds where food is grown for consumption by anyone! This is where volunteers are needed.

A working bee is planned for Sunday, April 14 at 1:00. Volunteers are needed to help with the general garden clean up, weeding and garden bed preparation. If you can spare an hour or two, we would love to see you there.