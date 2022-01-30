Work will finally start this March on major infrastructure upgrades to Mill Street, Little Bridge Street, the municipal parking lot along High Street, and part of Brae Street. At a cost of just over $7.2 million, the work will be carried out in five phases and is expected to last until August 2023. A detailed schedule is being developed with the contractor, Thomas Cavanagh Construction Ltd.

While the project is likely to bring disruption to merchants and residents in the area, the core work is urgently needed – water and sewer mains are about ninety years old, well past their best-before date.

The work will also entail new landscaping and streetscaping, sidewalks and curbs, and repaving.

Many of the buildings in the area will have to be connected to temporary water services, involving expected service interruptions of four to eight hours. The garbage and recycling schedule will remain the same. More information will be provided to those affected as it becomes available.

Local merchants have been through a difficult couple of years as COVID has battered business – regardless of any inconvenience, be sure and make the effort to get out and support them as this work progresses.

Planned project phases:

A – Brae Street – From Mill Street to High Street

B – High Street / Parking Lot

C – Mill Street – Almonte Street to Brae Street

D – Mill Street – Brae Street to Little Bridge Street

E – Little Bridge Street – Mill Street to Bridge Street

F – Mill Street – Little Bridge Street to Bridge Street