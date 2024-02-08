Thursday, February 8, 2024
Workshop: Altering trousers to flatter your shape

The Centre For Creative Living is offering a four-week workshop series on how to create and/or alter trousers that will fit and flatter your particular body shape.  Taught by Ingrid Hamster, it will run Friday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon beginning February 16th.  The series costs $150 and is limited to six participants.  It takes place at The Centre For Creative Living in St. Paul’s Anglican Church hall, 62 Clyde Street, Almonte.

You can register here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/774915742847?aff=oddtdtcreator

Please note that we have subsidies if the cost is a barrier to participation.

