World expert on fungi, Keith Seifert, at Almonte branch library May 30

Keith Seifert discusses his book, The Hidden Kingdom of Fungi

Tuesday, May 30, at 6:30 pm, Almonte branch library

FREE EVENT but please register: https://form.jotform.com/231084561151246

Keith Seifert is one of the world’s leading experts on fungi having spent over forty years studying them on five continents, both as a research academic and as the top scientist on the subject for Agriculture Canada. He is the past president of the International Mycological Association and an executive editor of Mycologia.

In his book, Keith helps us understand the importance of fungi in our forests, homes and bodies, and why understanding fungi is key to a better future for all of us. Keith will also present observation tips for a fungal spring, with a focus on our local area and the Mill of Kintail.

Hosted by Mill Street Books and Mississippi Mills Public Library. Books will be available for purchase and signing.