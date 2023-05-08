Monday, May 8, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

World expert on fungi, Keith Seifert, at Almonte branch library May 30

Keith Seifert discusses his book, The Hidden Kingdom...

For Sale – Porcelain Soup Tureen and Ladle

  This soup tureen is in perfect...

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – May 6, 2023

by Diana Filer 1.  RoseAnne Archibald is currently...
The BillboardWorld expert on fungi, Keith Seifert, at Almonte branch library May 30

World expert on fungi, Keith Seifert, at Almonte branch library May 30

Keith Seifert discusses his book, The Hidden Kingdom of Fungi

Tuesday, May 30, at 6:30 pm, Almonte branch library

FREE EVENT but please register: https://form.jotform.com/231084561151246

Keith Seifert is one of the world’s leading experts on fungi having spent over forty years studying them on five continents, both as a research academic and as the top scientist on the subject for Agriculture Canada. He is the past president of the International Mycological Association and an executive editor of Mycologia.

In his book, Keith helps us understand the importance of fungi in our forests, homes and bodies, and why understanding fungi is key to a better future for all of us. Keith will also present observation tips for a fungal spring, with a focus on our local area and the Mill of Kintail.

Hosted by Mill Street Books and Mississippi Mills Public Library. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone