Yard of the week, August 16 2003

This week, Almonte & District Horticultural Society’s ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 107 Johanna Street in Almonte. The shrubs of various textures and colours immediately give this garden a pleasing, established look and balance the maple tree in the center. Neatly mulched and maintained. A delightful pathway invites one for a closer look. This is the last ‘Yard of the Week’ for the 2023 season.

The Almonte District Horticultural Society thanks you for your nominations for ‘Yard of the Week’ over the season and looks forward to new nominations next year.