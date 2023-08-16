Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

For Sale – Le Creuset Chef’s Dutch Oven – 5 quart (4.9 litre) capacity

This large capacity French Le Crueset Chef's...

‘Spirits of the Counting House’ at the Textile Museum, September 16

Are you intrigued by the paranormal? “Spirits...

Wanted: Scaffolding

Wanted: 3 sections of scaffolding to borrow,...
LivingGardeningYard of the week, August 16 2003

Yard of the week, August 16 2003

This week, Almonte & District Horticultural Society’s ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 107 Johanna Street in Almonte. The shrubs of various textures and colours immediately give this garden a pleasing, established look and balance the maple tree in the center.  Neatly mulched and maintained.  A delightful pathway invites one for a closer look. This is the last ‘Yard of the Week’ for the 2023 season. 

The Almonte District Horticultural Society thanks you for your nominations for ‘Yard of the Week’ over the season and looks forward to new nominations next year.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone