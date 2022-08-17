Yard of the Week, August 17 2022

This week, the Almonte & District Horticultural Society’s ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 275 Ann Street.

A charming cottage garden featuring a picket fence. There are plantings on both sides of the fence, and fragrant honeysuckle growing on it. Phlox, hydrangea and other perennials are blooming inside the fence and peeking over the top. Red annuals make a bold statement on the outside and a variety of textures is provided by daylilies. On the front of the house, two large window boxes are very pleasing.

Send your nominations for ‘Yard of the Week’ to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from the street.