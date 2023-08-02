Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Yard of the Week, August 2 2023

Yard of the Week, August 2 2023

This week, Almonte District Horticultural Society’s ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 295 Naismith Dr., Almonte.  When the judges pulled up to this yard, there was a collective “Wow”.  Full points for visual impact.  Perennials and annuals were colourful and varied and the trees added a peaceful elegance to the yard.  Neat and tidy and very inviting.

If you would like to nominate a garden within the Mississippi Mills area for ‘Yard of the Week’ send the address to  adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.

