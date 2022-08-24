Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Yard of the Week, August 24 2022

Yard of the Week, August 24 2022

This week Almonte & District Horticultural Society’s ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 6 Larose Street.  The front yard is anchored by an island bed that features hydrangeas and ornamental grasses that wave in the breeze. An additional bed skirts the house with a colourful assortment of perennials and annuals.  This garden is a feast for the eyes. This is the last ‘Yard of the Week’ for the 2022 season.  The Almonte District Horticultural Society thanks you for your nominations for ‘Yard of the Week’ over the season and looks forward to new nominations next year.

