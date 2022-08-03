Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Yard of the Week, August 3 2022

This week’s Almonte District Horticultural Society ‘Yard...

This week’s Almonte District Horticultural Society ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 332 Napier Court. The plantings surrounding the large rocks enhance this focal feature rather than hide it. This garden is filled with many pollinator plants for birds and insects. The curving flower beds really beckon the viewer to come up the street to see more. Nominations for ‘Yard of the Week’ will be accepted all summer. Send your nominations to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from the street.

