Yard of the Week, August 9 2023

This week’s Almonte District Horticultural Society ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 200 State Street in Almonte. This is a unique garden with a distinct urban feel. The brick terraced beds fill the front yard with an explosion of colour. The structures, built by the present owners, provide a contrast to the large variety of annuals and perennials that overflow the raised beds on each level.

If you would like to nominate a garden within the Mississippi Mills area for ‘Yard of the Week’ send the address to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.