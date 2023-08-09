Yard of the Week, August 9 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023
This week’s Almonte District Horticultural Society ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 200 State Street in Almonte.  This is a unique garden with a distinct urban feel.  The brick terraced beds fill the front yard with an explosion of colour. The structures, built by the present owners, provide a contrast to the large variety of annuals and perennials that overflow the raised beds on each level.

If you would like to nominate a garden within the Mississippi Mills area for ‘Yard of the Week’ send the address to  adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

