Yard of the Week is back for 2023

Yard of the Week is back for another summer season! Almonte & District Horticultural Society in partnership with the Municipality of Mississippi Mills is sponsoring the 2023 Yard of the Week competition.

Each week starting June 18th and for 10 weeks, a garden will be chosen in Mississippi Mills by judges from the Almonte & District Horticultural Society. Winners will receive a gift bag of gardening items as well as a $25 gift certificate to a local plant nursery. There will be one Grand prize winner chosen from a random draw of the 10 weekly winners, who will win a $100 prize along with a 2024 season membership to the Almonte & District Horticultural Society. Anyone in the Municipality of Mississippi Mills is eligible. If you have a neighbour, friend, or your own garden that you think is worthy of the designation of Yard of the Week, the judges will look at them for consideration.

This is what the Judges will be looking for: Creativity and originality of design and use of space; selection of plant material – its diversity, suitability and sustainability; use of plant material to attract beneficial insects and birds etc.; overall cleanliness, that the property is in a good state of repair; use of good environmental practices such as mulches, compost, rain barrels. Note that clover and other some unobtrusive weeds in the lawn are acceptable. Also being judged will be the impact or overall appeal of the garden to the neighbourhood, the ‘Wow’ factor.

How do you make a nomination? Send an email with the address of the garden nominated to the Almonte & District Horticultural Society mailbox: adhsmailbox@gmail.com

Please note that the judges must be able to see to judge the gardens from public land for example a road or sidewalk. Also, the weekly winner must consent to their garden being photographed and the photo and their address being published in the paper.