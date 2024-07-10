Yard of the Week, July 10 2024

The prize for the fourth week of the Almonte & District Horticultural Society’s ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 194 Blakeney Road, Blakeney. The expansive gardens include colourful perennials, a variety of bushes and tall stately trees that surround beautiful lawns. Pollinators will be most welcome in this garden. The country garden design compliments the Victorian house and location next to the Mississippi River.

If you would like to nominate a garden within Mississippi Mills area for ‘Yard of the Week’ send the address to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.