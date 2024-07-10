Thursday, July 11, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Yard of the Week, July 10 2024

The prize for the fourth week of...

HFT seeks a baker

HFT Donut Shop is currently hiring for a...

Roasted Squash and Grilled Halloumi Salad

by Susan Hanna Until I tried this recipe...
LivingGardeningYard of the Week, July 10 2024

Yard of the Week, July 10 2024

The prize for the fourth week of the Almonte & District Horticultural Society’s ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 194 Blakeney Road, Blakeney. The expansive gardens include colourful perennials, a variety of bushes and tall stately trees that surround beautiful lawns.  Pollinators will be most welcome in this garden.  The country garden design compliments the Victorian house and location next to the Mississippi River.

If you would like to nominate a garden within Mississippi Mills area for ‘Yard of the Week’ send the address to  adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone