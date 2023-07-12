Yard of the Week, July 12 2023

This week’s Almonte District Horticultural Society ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 156 Spring Street. The yard is anchored on one side by a huge old maple that creates the shade for the front yard. The centrepiece of the yard is a large island bed, edged perfectly with a rim of variegated hostas. To the side of the house is an arbour that holds a clematis in full bloom, that makes you wonder what awaits you beyond the gates. If you would like to nominate a garden within the Mississippi Mills area for ‘Yard of the Week’ send the address to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.