Yard of the Week, July 19 2023

This week’s Almonte District Horticultural Society ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 338 Napier Court. This garden and property received top marks from all the judges. Excellent choices were made of plant material for visual impact and consideration for pollinators. Gardens were neatly mulched and the flagstone walkway welcomes visitors to explore the front gardens and around the side and backyard.

If you would like to nominate a garden within the Mississippi Mills area for ‘Yard of the Week’ send the address to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.