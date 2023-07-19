Saturday, July 22, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Magical Dance and Music at Gossamer Gardens Flower Farm

by Edith Cody-Rice Tucked away in a corner...

Diana’s Quiz – July 21, 2023

by Diana Filer 1.  Is any part...

Don Adolph — obituary

Adolph, Don October 16, 1937 – July 17, 2023 On...
LivingGardeningYard of the Week, July 19 2023

Yard of the Week, July 19 2023

This week’s Almonte District Horticultural Society ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 338 Napier Court. This garden and property received top marks from all the judges.  Excellent choices were made of plant material for visual impact and consideration for pollinators. Gardens were neatly mulched and the flagstone walkway welcomes visitors to explore the front gardens and around the side and backyard.

If you would like to nominate a garden within the Mississippi Mills area for ‘Yard of the Week’ send the address to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone