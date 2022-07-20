Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Yard of the Week, July 20 2022

Yard of the Week, July 20 2022

This week’s Almonte District Horticultural Society ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to  463 Van Dusen Street.

This garden has several art pieces which complement the plants and add to the interest to the well-maintained landscape.  Stones are used effectively to create paths and evergreens provide height in the design.  There is plenty of variety in the textures and colours of both plants and hard elements.

Nominations for ‘Yard of the Week’ will be accepted all summer.  Send your nominations to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from the street.

