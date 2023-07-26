Yard of the Week, July 26 2023

This week’s Almonte & District Horticultural Society ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 12 Clay Street in Almonte. The front gardens and lawn display a brilliant colour combination of annuals and perennials combined with shrubs under a mature maple tree. A large rock and several metal sculptures balance the garden and add a pleasing accent.”

If you would like to nominate a garden within Mississippi Mills area for ‘Yard of the Week’ send the address to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.