Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Yard of the Week, July 27 2022

This week’s Almonte District Horticultural Society ‘Yard...

Yard of the Week, July 27 2022

This week’s Almonte District Horticultural Society ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to  6811 Highway 29. A yard must be pretty special to demand your attention on a highway. You first are captured by the large evergreen tree ringed by brightly blooming echinacea. The hydrangeas and well-trimmed cedars seem to anchor the house giving the perennials and garden art a place to stand out. 

Nominations for ‘Yard of the Week’ will be accepted all summer.  Send your nominations to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from the street.

