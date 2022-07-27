Yard of the Week, July 27 2022

This week’s Almonte District Horticultural Society ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 6811 Highway 29. A yard must be pretty special to demand your attention on a highway. You first are captured by the large evergreen tree ringed by brightly blooming echinacea. The hydrangeas and well-trimmed cedars seem to anchor the house giving the perennials and garden art a place to stand out.

Nominations for ‘Yard of the Week’ will be accepted all summer. Send your nominations to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from the street.