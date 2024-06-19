Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Yard of the Week, June 19 2024

The prize for the first week of the Almonte District Horticultural Society’s ‘Yard of the Week 2024’ goes to 42 Gale Street, Almonte.

A large maple anchors the lawn leading your eye down to the island bed flanking the drive and the front walkway bed edged in brick. The gardens are a wash of colour from the roses and peonies that are in full bloom. This garden is a magnet for pollinators, as was evident when a Monarch landed on one of the roses as I walked to the front door to award the prize.

If you would like to nominate a garden in the Mississippi Mills area for ‘Yard of the Week’ send the address to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.

