Yard of the Week, June 19 2024

The prize for the first week of the Almonte District Horticultural Society’s ‘Yard of the Week 2024’ goes to 42 Gale Street, Almonte.

A large maple anchors the lawn leading your eye down to the island bed flanking the drive and the front walkway bed edged in brick. The gardens are a wash of colour from the roses and peonies that are in full bloom. This garden is a magnet for pollinators, as was evident when a Monarch landed on one of the roses as I walked to the front door to award the prize.

If you would like to nominate a garden in the Mississippi Mills area for ‘Yard of the Week’ send the address to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.