Yard of the Week, June 20 2023

This week’s Almonte District Horticultural Society ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 57 Malcolm Street.

The entire front yard is dedicated to stone terraced flower beds. The pathway to the front door is anchored by bright barberry shrubs. And the beds on each side are ladened with perennials that are full of colour and texture.

If you would like to nominate a garden within the Mississippi Mills area for ‘Yard of the Week,’ send the address to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.