Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Yard of the Week: June 22 2022

From the Almonte & District Horticultural Society Judges...

Yard of the Week: June 22 2022

From the Almonte & District Horticultural Society

Judges were unanimous in choosing this garden at 66 Farm St. Almonte for the first Yard of the Week 2022.  All elements in the design such as the terracing of the slope, the fenced vegetable garden, railings and choice of plants are harmonious and the overall impression is peaceful, inspiring and pleasing to the eye.  Well done.

Nominations for outstanding gardens will be accepted all summer.  Send to adhsmailbox@gmail.com.  Please note that gardens must be visible from the street.

