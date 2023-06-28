Yard of the Week, June 27 2023

This week’s Almonte District Horticultural Society ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 170 Church Street. A sculptural tree dominates the small front yard which is bursting with colour, texture and fragrance. A combination of potted annuals and a wide variety of perennials attracts a multitude of pollinators.

If you would like to nominate a garden within the Mississippi Mills area for ‘Yard of the Week’ send the address to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.