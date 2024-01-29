You are invited to a snow angel-making party, February 16

We are celebrating the Tenth Annual Snow Angel Making Party at Highlands Gate, 4381 Wolf Grove Road, Lanark Highlands, Sunday February 16, 2020 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. It’s fun, it’s free and it is fabulous!! If you haven’t made a snow angel in a while, this is your chance to join with others in the art of making a winter impression! The act of making a snow angel produces an inexplicable sense of calm and contentment, pausing to feel the coolness on your back and to gaze up to see what the sky has to offer that day is a treat.

The invitation is open to everyone and anyone so bring your friends and family. There is a big play structure with slides, horses to feed carrots to, sliding hills and 85 acres of fields and forest to snow shoe and cross country ski. We have some extra snowshoes that you can borrow. There will be a campfire with hot cider and good cheer and you are welcome to bring something to cook over the fire or a treat to share.

Dress for the weather and wear a coat with a hood so you don’t get snow down your neck when you are flailing in the snow. Everyone is welcome, so spread the word and we will see if we can fill the field with angels.

Exit # 155 from the 417, the Carp/Almonte turn off to Highway #49 and continue on this road all the way to the farm for 40 kms. From Almonte, continue on Almonte Street, through the lights at the ESSO station, it turns in the Wolf Grove Road, drive 20 kms through the flashing yellow light in Middleville and then look for the 2nd laneway on your left after the flashing light in Middleville, 4381 Wolf Grove Road, Lanark.