Registration for our Haunted House fundraiser time slots now open

This year our Haunted House is a fundraiser for our youth centre, admission is by whatever donation you can afford, and no one will be turned away. We are taking every precaution to be a Covid safe Hallowe’en option for you and your family so you MUST pre-register for a specific time slot so we can keep all guests socially distant. We are allowing groups of 5 through at a time and masks are required by everyone. The link here is so you can register for your time slot. Unfortunately, we will not be able to admit anyone who has not pre-registered or is not wearing a mask. The scares are all new this year and aimed at age 10 and up but youth under 10 can come through with parental accompaniment. We are very excited to share our Hallowe’en fun with you. Peanut free treat bags for everyone!

Here is the link for you to register for a time slot:

https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/mississippi-mills-youth-centre/events/haunted-house-fundraiser/?fbclid=IwAR168WN3Bcy8EM5imUOfbQbLdsiQD2lJwx7iho5wRSrKETDYbce1po4auHI

Not keen on attending but still want to donate? There is a place to send a donation at the bottom of the page!