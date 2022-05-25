Wednesday, May 25, 2022

ALMONTE ONTARIO

Youth for Climate Action’s plant drive

Create your own pollinator garden with our planting starter pack!

Many pollinators, particularly native pollinators, are endangered species. The Swallowtail Butterfly, the Yellow-Banded Bumblebee and the Rusty Patched Bumblebee are a few examples experiencing the impacts of climate change, loss of biodiversity and habitat destruction. Luckily, the solution can be simple. By planting pollinator gardens, we can help make Lanark County the place to bee!

With a Pollinator Starter Pack and interested individuals like you, we can provide crucial food sources and shelter for threatened species.

The Climate Network Lanark Youth Group is hosting a by-donation plant drive where participants can pick up a plant pack for use in starting their very own pollinator garden.

What is a “plant pack”?

A plant pack includes the following materials to plant your own garden:

  • A variety of native plants, including different colours, heights and/or blooming seasons
  • A bee bath
  • One fungal dominant compost sleeve to mix with your soil at home, along with a citizen science hand out care of OnFungi
  • Care instructions, sent via email

When is the plant drive?

  • Almonte location: June 1 and June 2, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm or
  • Perth location: June 2 and June 3, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

How can I participate?

  • Fill out this plant pack order form: Order Form
  • Visit either the Almonte or Perth location during the above dates to pick up your by donation plant pack
  • All proceeds raised will go towards planting local, community pollinator gardens

Please contact us with any questions or concerns by emailing: lanarkpollinatorgardens@gmail.com or visit: climatenetworklanark’s youth for Climate Action

