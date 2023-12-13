Wednesday, December 13, 2023
John Riopelle — obituary

Riopelle, John William It is with great sadness...

A.I. doesn’t bleed

by John Clinton, Ramsay New knowledge merges with...

Breakfast at the Legion, December 16

At the Almonte Legion Sat. December 16 Eggs to...
Arts & CultureYouth puppet production Ava-lunch, a snowfall fable, December 17

Youth puppet production Ava-lunch, a snowfall fable, December 17

For the past six weeks, the kids at the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre have been busy learning the fine art of puppet choreography with Almonte’s own puppet master Noreen Young. On Sunday, December 17 they will showcase their new skills in their own holiday production, Ava-lunch, a snowfall fable at the  Almonte Public Library. 

Under the mentorship of Young, and directed by MMYC Project Coordinator, Joey Graff, the youth have learned all aspects of production, from set design, costuming, blocking to front of the house and more.  

Tickets are by donation and going quickly. Showtimes are 2:30 and 4:00 pm, Sunday, December 17 at the  Almonte Public Library. The show is a collaboration between the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre and the  Friends of the Mississippi Mills Public Library.  

Get your tickets for this family show at TicketsPlease.ca

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

