Youth puppet production Ava-lunch, a snowfall fable, December 17

For the past six weeks, the kids at the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre have been busy learning the fine art of puppet choreography with Almonte’s own puppet master Noreen Young. On Sunday, December 17 they will showcase their new skills in their own holiday production, Ava-lunch, a snowfall fable at the Almonte Public Library.

Under the mentorship of Young, and directed by MMYC Project Coordinator, Joey Graff, the youth have learned all aspects of production, from set design, costuming, blocking to front of the house and more.

Tickets are by donation and going quickly. Showtimes are 2:30 and 4:00 pm, Sunday, December 17 at the Almonte Public Library. The show is a collaboration between the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre and the Friends of the Mississippi Mills Public Library.

Get your tickets for this family show at TicketsPlease.ca