Wednesday, December 13, 2023
John Riopelle — obituary

Riopelle, John William It is with great sadness...

A.I. doesn’t bleed

by John Clinton, Ramsay New knowledge merges with...

Breakfast at the Legion, December 16

At the Almonte Legion Sat. December 16 Eggs to...
The BillboardA MEAL FOR ALL on December 25

A MEAL FOR ALL on December 25

The Holiday Season is here and many of us are excitedly preparing to spend time with family and friends.

The A MEAL FOR ALL family of generous community supporters, guests and of course our unbelievably devoted volunteers, is extra busy these days.  As well as preparing our individual celebrations, we are organizing A MEAL FOR ALL’s December 25th free community luncheon.

The Luncheon will include turkey, ham, vegetables, salad, vegetarian options and, of course, delicious desserts … and perhaps a few special dishes that some of our guests add to the table. Doors open at 12:00 noon, December 25th – 111 Church Street Almonte, (Community Presbyterian Church) – first come, first served.

Just like our Thursday Community Breakfasts, the Luncheon is open to everyone, those who might find themselves alone during the day, those who would enjoy a meal prepared for them, or those who look forward to meeting friends for a chat!

Warmest season’s greetings to everyone. We look forward to seeing you soon.

PS:  If you have any questions or would like to support our programs, please send a note to hello@amealforall.ca for more details.

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

