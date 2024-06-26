Aglio e Olio with Shrimp

Susan Hanna

I’ve been making this pasta with aglio (garlic), olio (olive oil) and shrimp from Canadian Living for more than 20 years and it’s a family favourite. The main thing to remember when making this dish is to cook the garlic over a very, very low heat so it does not burn. Don’t use a garlic press to mince the garlic; either chop it finely by hand or whirl it around in a mini food processor. I usually start cooking the pasta when the garlic has been on the stove for about 5 minutes. The only other ingredients are salt, hot pepper flakes and parsley.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the hot pepper flakes to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. I use frozen shrimp with only salt added as a preservative. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

½ cup (125 ml) extra virgin olive oil

7 garlic cloves minced

1 teaspoon (5 ml) salt

1 pinch hot pepper flakes

1 lb (454 g) large shrimp peeled and deveined (thawed if purchased frozen)

12 oz (340 g) spaghetti

1/3 cup (85 ml) chopped fresh parsley

Preparation:

Fill large pot (about 24 cups/6 L) with 20 cups (5 L) water and 2 tablespoons (30 ml) salt; cover and bring to boil.

Meanwhile, in skillet, heat oil over low heat; cook garlic, salt and hot pepper flakes, stirring occasionally, for about 15 minutes or until garlic is light golden but not browned.

Increase heat to medium-high. Add shrimp to skillet; stir-fry for 2 to 3 minutes or until lightly pink and opaque.

Meanwhile, add pasta to water, stirring to separate strands. Cook for 8 to 12 minutes or until tender but firm; drain and return to pot. Add shrimp mixture and parsley; toss to coat. Serves 4.

From Canadian Living