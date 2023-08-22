Almonte Cookbook club restarts on September 20

We started a Cookbook Club last year and had a really great time. We met once a month around a cooking theme. Each person brought a dish to be shared based on the theme. For example, we made savoury pies and cakes, we had a Christmas cookies exchange (see photo), and even had a pasta-making workshop. We all stretched our cooking abilities, and we learned a lot.

We would love to have you join our group! We re-start monthly meetings September 20 at the Almonte Library at 6:30 pm. Monthly meetings will alternate between Mondays and Wednesdays. Cost to join is $20 which pays for the rental of the meeting room.

To sign up or for more info, please contact me: beaulnedenise@gmail.com.

Denise Beaulne