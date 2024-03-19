Alpha Program at Cornerstone Community Church



What is my purpose? Is Jesus still relevant? Is God present in my loneliness? How can I have hope? … Where can I ask these questions? Try Alpha. Cornerstone Community Church in Almonte (1728 Concession 11A) is hosting Alpha which provides a space to ask all your questions about life, faith, meaning in a friendly environment with people who, like you, want to explore. Sessions start Thursday April 4, 2024 at 6:30 pm and run for 10 weeks. The event is free and a meal is provided. Check out more at: https://www.cornerstone- almonte.com/special-events