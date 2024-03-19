Alpha Program at Cornerstone Community Church

Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Lena Glasbergen — obituary

Glasbergen, Lena (Leny) August 12, 1933 – March 17,...

Just Good Compost and Tea and Cake collaborate on new Friendship Project

Would you like to hear something incredible?...

What is my purpose? Is Jesus still relevant? Is God present in my loneliness? How can I have hope? … Where can I ask these questions? Try  Alpha. Cornerstone Community Church in Almonte (1728 Concession 11A) is hosting Alpha which provides a space to ask all your questions about life, faith, meaning in a friendly environment with people who, like you, want to explore. Sessions start Thursday April 4, 2024 at 6:30 pm and run for 10 weeks. The event is free and a meal is provided. Check out more at: https://www.cornerstone-almonte.com/special-events

