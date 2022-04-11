Monday, April 11, 2022

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 9, 2022

by Diana Filer

1. The halibut is a fish of the flounder family.
2. There are 31 teams in the National Hockey League, 7 in Canada, and 24 in the USA.
3. Nomeko is a multi-million dollar medical enterprise co-founded by Mariya Putina, an endocrinologist and one of Putin’s 2 daughters. She is married to a Dutch businessman, Jorrit Faassen.
4. The world’s first UFO landing pad is in St Paul, Alberta.
6. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers is currently the world’s wealthiest woman, with her worth assessed at $75.3 billion US as of March, 2022. A businesswoman, philanthropist and pianist, listed in that order, she is the granddaughter of the founder of L’Oreal Paris, Eugene Schueller.

