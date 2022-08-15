Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 13, 2022

1. Canada’s Minister of Sport is Pascal St Onge. 2. McCartney’s full name was JAMES Paul McCartney.

3. The Greenland shark, also known as the gurry or grey shark, has the longest known lifespan of vertebrates. One of those tested was at least 392 plus or minus 120 years old.

4. Horsehair plaster is a mixture of lime, aggregate, water and animal hair. The hair, most usually horsehair, is used to bind the mixture together. This plaster is still used in repairing some older homes, and in decorative art.