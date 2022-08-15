Monday, August 15, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 13, 2022

by Diana Filer 1.  Canada's Minister of Sport...

The Pakenham horse show rides on, August 20

Good news! On August 20th the Pakenham...

A Cottage in The Twilight Zone

Reflections from the Swamp Dear Reader Recently my bride...
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - August 13, 2022

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 13, 2022

by Diana Filer

1.  Canada’s Minister of Sport is Pascal St Onge.  2.  McCartney’s full name was JAMES Paul McCartney.
3.  The Greenland shark, also known as the gurry or grey shark, has the longest known lifespan of vertebrates.  One of those tested was at least 392 plus or minus 120 years old.
4.  Horsehair plaster is a mixture of lime, aggregate, water and animal hair.  The hair, most usually horsehair, is used to bind the mixture together. This plaster is still used in repairing some older homes, and in decorative art.

5.  Come From Away, the musical about the Newfoundland town of Gander taking care of thousands of airline passengers stranded there at the time of the ‘9/11’ disaster, was first performed at Sheridan College in Ontario in 2012.  It opened on Broadway in March, 2017.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone