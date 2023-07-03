Monday, July 3, 2023
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 1, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  In 1879, a federal law made July 1 ”The Anniversary of Confederation”, after which it became Dominion Day, and finally Canada Day in 1982.
2.  Designed by American computer scientist and inventor Danny Hillis, The Clock of the Long Now is meant to keep time for 10,000 years.  It is under construction in a mountain in west Texas.
There is a model of it on display in the UK in London’s Science Museum.
3.  Only Brazil has competed in all 22 of the FIFA World Cups.
4.  A Googol is the number 10 to the tenth power, which is the number 1 followed by 100 zeros.
5.  Low back pain is the world’s leading cause of disability.

