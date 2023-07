by Diana Filer

1. Toyota is the largest automobile manufacturer, followed by Volkswagen, Hyundai and Stellantis.

2. Katherine Henderson is the new President and CEO of Hockey Canada.

3. The orangutan is the largest – and heaviest – tree-dwelling animal.

4. Cayenne is the capital of French Guyana, which is the only territory on continental North or South America that is under the sovereignty of a European state. .

5. Mikhail Baryshnikov had featured roles in episodes of Sex and the City.