Monday, June 19, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 17, 2023

by Diana Filer 1.  A meteor becomes a...

Almonte House and Garden Tour, Saturday, June 24

Who doesn’t enjoy looking at other people’s...

Celebrating Pride month storytime!

Enjoy a special storytime celebrating all the...
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - June 17, 2023

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 17, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  A meteor becomes a meteorite when it hits the earth from space.
2.  Molson Canadian is the best selling beer in Canada, followed by Moosehead Lager, although Labatt’s beer claims to be the world’s best selling beer.
3.  The government of William Lyon Mackenzie King initiated the Chinese Exclusion Act in June, 1923, a hundred years ago this month.  It was repealed in May, 1947, again under Mackenzie King during his 3rd term as Prime Minister.
4.  A pyroclastic flow is the emission of gas and volcanic matter from an erupting volcano.  It is the deadliest of all volcanic eruptions.
5.  The origin of the ”Shared Joy…” quotation is from a Swedish proverb.  It is said that ancient Sweden was the source of many such nuggets of wisdom.

.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone