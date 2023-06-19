Answers to Diana’s Quiz – June 17, 2023

by Diana Filer

1. A meteor becomes a meteorite when it hits the earth from space.

2. Molson Canadian is the best selling beer in Canada, followed by Moosehead Lager, although Labatt’s beer claims to be the world’s best selling beer.

3. The government of William Lyon Mackenzie King initiated the Chinese Exclusion Act in June, 1923, a hundred years ago this month. It was repealed in May, 1947, again under Mackenzie King during his 3rd term as Prime Minister.

4. A pyroclastic flow is the emission of gas and volcanic matter from an erupting volcano. It is the deadliest of all volcanic eruptions.

5. The origin of the ”Shared Joy…” quotation is from a Swedish proverb. It is said that ancient Sweden was the source of many such nuggets of wisdom.