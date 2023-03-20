Monday, March 20, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – March 18, 2023

by Diana Filer 1.  The Cessna 172 is...

Parkinson’s April 2023 Awareness Month – study highlights higher prevalence

A study published in December 2022, in...

International Women’s Day bonspiel raises funds for Interval House

On March 8 2023, International Women’s Day,...
Diana's QuizAnswers to Diana's Quiz - March 18, 2023

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – March 18, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  The Cessna 172 is the aircraft that has sold the most of its kind to date.
2.  Steganography is the practice of sending secret data in an ordinary file.  These secret data are then extracted and decoded at the destination.
This technique was first recorded in 1499.
3. The elm seed bug, or arocatus melanocephalus, originated in Europe but has recently been introduced into North America.  It is a foul-smelling pest appearing in the summer months.
4.  Mount Ararat in Turkey is Armenia’s national symbol.
5.  There will be 48 teams participating in the 2026 World Cup, up from 32 at the last one.  The locations are to be cities in Canada, the US, and Mexico.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone