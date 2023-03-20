Answers to Diana’s Quiz – March 18, 2023

by Diana Filer

1. The Cessna 172 is the aircraft that has sold the most of its kind to date.

2. Steganography is the practice of sending secret data in an ordinary file. These secret data are then extracted and decoded at the destination.

This technique was first recorded in 1499.

3. The elm seed bug, or arocatus melanocephalus, originated in Europe but has recently been introduced into North America. It is a foul-smelling pest appearing in the summer months.

4. Mount Ararat in Turkey is Armenia’s national symbol.