Monday, March 25, 2024
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – March 23 2024

ANSWERS 1.  Don Flett, Conservative from Manitoba, is...

Diana’s Quiz – March 23 2024

QUESTIONS 1.  Who is the Leader of the...

Reserve your seats for the Union Hall pancake breakfast, April 7

Once again, the folks at Union Hall...
ANSWERS

1.  Don Flett, Conservative from Manitoba, is the Canadian Senate’s Leader of the Opposition.

2.  The Cohiba is reputed to be the world’s finest cigar.

3.  The Land God Gave to Cain was an expression coined Jacques Cartier in 1534 when he first set foot on the North Shore of the St Lawrence River and observed the dreary expanse of muskeg and waste land of what is now Labrador. It became the title of a novel by Hammond Innes.

4.  Dorothy’s surname in the Wizard of Oz is Gale.

5.  Gutta-percha is a substance from the milky sap of the palaquium, or percha, tree, a Malaysian evergreen   It was used mostly as a rubber substitute into the 19th and early 20th century, and is now used as a tooth filling in dentistry.

