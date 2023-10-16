Monday, October 16, 2023
Answers to Diana's Quiz - October 14, 2023

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – October 14, 2023

by Diana Filer

1.  The RCMP were the first to use police dogs – German Shepherds, because of their strength and intelligence – in Canada in 1935.  The first country to use police dogs was Belgium the Belgian Malinois, in 1899.
2.  Rapa Nui, better known as Easter Island, is a territory belonging to Chile in the southeastern Pacific Ocean.
3.  Sarcopenia is classified as age-related involuntary loss of skeletal muscle and mass.
4.  Jet beads are made from lignite coal, which is carbonized driftwood…..dark black and easy to polish.

5.  Lego originated in Billund, Denmark, in the workshop of Ole Kirk Christiansen.   “Leg godt” means ”play well” in Danish.

