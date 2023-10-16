1. The RCMP were the first to use police dogs – German Shepherds, because of their strength and intelligence – in Canada in 1935. The first country to use police dogs was Belgium: the Belgian Malinois, in 1899.

2. Rapa Nui, better known as Easter Island, is a territory belonging to Chile in the southeastern Pacific Ocean.

3. Sarcopenia is classified as age-related involuntary loss of skeletal muscle and mass.

4. Jet beads are made from lignite coal, which is carbonized driftwood…..dark black and easy to polish.