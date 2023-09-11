Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 9, 2023

1. British Columbia has had the most devastating and long-lasting forest fires in Canada this year. It is reported that there are 409 fires burning in the province as of this date.

2. Starfield is the new role-playing video action game.

3. The Regency Period in England began in 1811, when King George III was deemed to be too mad to rule. His son George IV became the Regent for the next 11 years. The period is known for being the setting of the Regency romance genre, of which the current Bridgerton television series is one example.

4. Vienna, Austria, has again been named the best city in the world to live in, followed by Copenhagen, Denmark.