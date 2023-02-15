Backyard Beauties online auction 2023

Calling Birdhouse builders!

Are you like me? Would you like to decorate a birdhouse and donate it to the auction but, really, you cannot imagine yourself cutting wood and creating the birdhouse frame? If you are not alone we can help! We are trying to provide a birdhouse building workshop for just those people whose skills are in decorating rather than construction. If you are interested at all, contact Glenda Jones and she will set it up and you can be off and running. Glenda’s contact information is:

email: aljones@xplornet.com

phone: (613) 256 6479

Remember: The registration link will be available in a week or so.