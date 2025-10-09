Celebrate fall colours with a hike up Blueberry Mountain

The air is turning crisp, the leaves are bursting into colour — it’s the perfect time to head outdoors and experience autumn in all its glory. One of the best places to do just that is Blueberry Mountain in Lanark County, where sweeping views showcase the spectacular fall landscape.

The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust (MMLT) invites the community to join them for the annual Fall Colours Walk at Blueberry Mountain at cliffLAND on Saturday, October 18th. Thanks to the generosity of Howard Clifford and his family, this special fundraising day has become a cherished tradition supporting MMLT’s ongoing conservation work in the Mississippi–Madawaska region.

Visitors are welcome anytime between 10 am and 2 pm to hike the trail, enjoy the forest, and take in the famous summit view. Recognized as one of the Seven Wonders of Lanark County, Blueberry Mountain has earned its reputation as a must-see destination during the fall season.

Along the way, hikers can pause at the Circle of Gratitude, a meaningful installation of posts and plaques honouring MMLT’s dedicated supporters.

Blueberry Mountain is located at 502 Hills of Peace Rd, Lanark, ON, K0G 1K0, with parking available at the trailhead. The trail is a 5 km round trip with a gradual forest ascent, a waterfall, and a short, steep climb to reach the lookout. Light refreshments will be provided, and leashed dogs are welcome.

To learn more about the Fall Colours Walk and MMLT’s work protecting natural spaces in the region, visit www.mmlt.ca/events.