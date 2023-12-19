Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Elford Giles — obituary

Giles, Robert “Elford” (Owner of Giles Auto Repair) Passed away...

Christmas Eve Carol Service at St. Paul’s

Christmas Eve  Candle-lit Carol Service at 7 p.m. on...

Jim Neelin — obituary

James “Jim” Michael Neelin died peacefully in...
The BillboardChristmas Eve Carol Service at St. Paul's

Christmas Eve Carol Service at St. Paul’s

Christmas Eve  Candle-lit Carol Service at 7 p.m. on Sunday Dec 24 at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 62 Clyde. The tagline is: Hear the story and sing the songs. The service will last about an hour.

Everyone will be issued a candle when they arrive – The lights are dimmed when the service starts and, as large candles are brought forward from the back of the church, their light is shared with the people on the aisles who then share it onwards to the rest of their row. There will be lots of lit candles decorating the space as well (non-scented electric candles). Lots of carols – for the whole family.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone