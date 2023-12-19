Christmas Eve Carol Service at St. Paul’s

Christmas Eve Candle-lit Carol Service at 7 p.m. on Sunday Dec 24 at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 62 Clyde. The tagline is: Hear the story and sing the songs. The service will last about an hour.

Everyone will be issued a candle when they arrive – The lights are dimmed when the service starts and, as large candles are brought forward from the back of the church, their light is shared with the people on the aisles who then share it onwards to the rest of their row. There will be lots of lit candles decorating the space as well (non-scented electric candles). Lots of carols – for the whole family.