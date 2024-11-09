Coming to St. Andrew’s in Pakenham: The Beatles and a fashion show

The Beatles Come to St. Andrew’s

Date/Time: Saturday, November 23 / 7:30 p.m.

Location: St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham

Tickets: $20 At the door and by eTF to stachoirevents@gmail.com (No refunds)

Website: https://www.standrewsunitedpakenham.org/

Contact Number: 613-624-5593

Please join us for a concert commemorating the 60th anniversary of the music, entertainment and cultural phenomenon that was The Beatles. Come out and enjoy our celebration of their timeless music. Hear our favourite Beatles tunes, take a journey through their history, and hear some fun facts about a band that not only revolutionized music but also left an indelible mark on popular culture. From their humble beginnings at The Cavern Club in Liverpool to the heights of the band’s career, The Beatles have left a legacy like no other. The concert will feature Peter Brown playing and directing St. Andrew’s Choir and welcoming special guest musicians Ian Douglas, Dave Arthur and David Sale as well as community friends who love to sing.

Fashion Show

Date/Time: Saturday, November 30 / 2 – 5 p.m.

Location: St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham

Tickets: $15 (No refunds)

By calling Shirleen at 613-850-6679, at the door or by eTF to standrewsspecialdinners@outlook.com

Enjoy cheesecake during intermission

Website: https://www.standrewsunitedpakenham.org/

Contact Number: Shirleen at 613-850-6679

Are you looking for something special for Christmas or New Year’s Eve? Or perhaps you just want to freshen up your wardrobe with some new fall styles. If you do, please join us for a ladies’ Fashion Show featuring clothing from Laura. Laura is a proudly Canadian brand that offers contemporary, high quality and timeless fashion in every size from petite to plus. Bring the favourite women in your life and enjoy a sneak peek at this fall and winter’s fabulous fashion.