Saturday, November 9, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

delve – In close conversation with Rose Graceling-Moore & Hypatia Rae, November 14

Presented by Almonte Readers & Writers Thursday,...

Job: Good Food for a Healthy Baby Facilitator

Position Title: Good Food for a Healthy...

Coming to St. Andrew’s in Pakenham: The Beatles and a fashion show

The Beatles Come to St. Andrew’s Date/Time:...
The BillboardComing to St. Andrew's in Pakenham: The Beatles and a fashion show

Coming to St. Andrew’s in Pakenham: The Beatles and a fashion show

The Beatles Come to St. Andrew’s

Please join us for a concert commemorating the 60th anniversary of the music, entertainment and cultural phenomenon that was The Beatles. Come out and enjoy our celebration of their timeless music. Hear our favourite Beatles tunes, take a journey through their history, and hear some fun facts about a band that not only revolutionized music but also left an indelible mark on popular culture. From their humble beginnings at The Cavern Club in Liverpool to the heights of the band’s career, The Beatles have left a legacy like no other. The concert will feature Peter Brown playing and directing St. Andrew’s Choir and welcoming special guest musicians Ian Douglas, Dave Arthur and David Sale as well as community friends who love to sing.

Fashion Show

Are you looking for something special for Christmas or New Year’s Eve? Or perhaps you just want to freshen up your wardrobe with some new fall styles. If you do, please join us for a ladies’ Fashion Show featuring clothing from Laura. Laura is a proudly Canadian brand that offers contemporary, high quality and timeless fashion in every size from petite to plus. Bring the favourite women in your life and enjoy a sneak peek at this fall and winter’s fabulous fashion.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone