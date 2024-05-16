Community lunch in support of Civitan accessible playground, June 6

Tickets are on sale for a luncheon (a summer cold plate with a decadent dessert) in support of the Civitan Club’s planned accessible playground are on sale now.

Thursday, June 6, 2024 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Almonte Civitan Community Hall, 500 Almonte Street

They can be purchased at Baker Bob’s or online.

While there are a few playgrounds in the area with one or two specialized bits of equipment, NONE of them have a design with equipment that works for users no matter their ability level.

Civitans owns a large property with plenty of level parking. There’s no better place for this playground than our yard. We are very excited to progress from conception to delivery!

Building this accessible family playground is an expensive project. We need to raise as much money as we can.

This year proceeds from our Community Luncheons, held the first Thursday of each month including July and August, will go towards funding the playground. Please consider joining a happy group of lunchers!