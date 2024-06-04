Corridor Gallery: Creative Expressions – Virginia Ross jewelry and watercolours

Almonte Corridor Gallery – New Show

Creative Expressions – Virginia Ross jewelry and watercolours

The Almonte Library Corridor Gallery invites you to its new exhibition featuring new works from Almonte artist Virginia Ross, Sunday June 16 – Friday August 9, 2024.

Local artisan Virginia draws from her international experiences as a child and her educational background to infuse her pieces with an organic flavour and a tasteful play of colours.

The daughter of a diplomat, she grew up in Latin America and has also spent time in the United States and Europe. She is the daughter and granddaughter of visual artists and her father cut and polished stones. Virginia’s formal training is in Biology and Animal Care Technology, but she now pursues her passions for painting and jewelry making in her retirement.

Virginia favours watercolours and pencil crayon and loves to paint the wonders of Mother Nature, with a particular passion for frogs, birds, nudibranchs and florals. She loves to make water colour and alcohol ink pendants, which were sold at Judy Joannou Designs in Almonte. Virginia’s work can now be found at Frangipani in Almonte, and Bittersweet Gallery in Burnstown.

This show of watercolours and jewelry will represent a new direction for Virginia, who for may years created jewelry from hand honed and polished prescious stones. Ross, who suffers from allergies and chemical sensitivities, is enjoying the freedom and versatility that working with watercolours affords her. She has been exploring various intruiging watercolour techniques, including the application of salts on the wet surface which gives loose and unpredicable textures.

In addition to her watercolour paintings, Ross’s new line of jewelry will also be available. Made using alcohol inks, these pieces are colourful, light and have an organic fluidity – perfect for summer!

Curious about Virginia’s work and process? She will be painting in-person at the library: Saturday July 13 and 27 from 10am-2pm. Come by to see what new pieces she will be creating!

The Corridor Gallery at the Mississippi Mills Almonte branch library is free to visitors. It is completely volunteer run, and the exhibit space is free to Ottawa Valley artists and artisans. Are you an Ottawa Valley artist looking to exhibit at the Corridor Gallery? We’ve got space for 2025. For information contact Melanie at m.bruntwood@gmail.com