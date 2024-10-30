Craft fair at Union Hall November 2

Union Hall is pleased to be hosting its fourth annual Community Builders’ Craft Fair, on Saturday, November 2. The hall will be joining forces with other charities and non-profits to raise awareness of their important work and to bring in much-needed cash for their operations. Get a head start on your Christmas shopping while contributing to these community builders!

The Union Hall Community Centre, a Registered Charity, was erected in 1857 and continues to be the hub of the community which bears its name. Funded through hall and sign rentals, donations, and craft sales, with financial assistance from Mississippi Mills and the Hub/Rebound, the Hall is maintained and operated by volunteers. Handcrafted hardwood cutting boards, along with items sewn from re-purposed fabric, such as one-of-a-kind yoga mat bags, tote bags and aprons, will be sold to support ongoing renovations at the hall.

The Hub in Almonte sells gently used merchandise for every shopper at very reasonable prices. All profits are donated to community projects and to our friends and neighbours who need a helping hand. They will be selling jewelry, books, dolls, and vintage toys as well as high-quality housewares at this event. The Hub has graciously offered to donate the proceeds from this day’s sale to Union Hall!

Stir It Up Collective is a non-profit organization with the goal of supporting peoples’ recovery from sex trafficking and other forms of sexual exploitation. Partnering with other community agencies and businesses, SIUC will offer client-centred wellness supports, focusing on somatic healing practices and employment readiness so that participants can enhance their skills and confidence to move forward with their goals. They will be selling SIUC-labelled whole bean coffee from Equator Coffee Roasters, as well as handmade wooden meditation benches in assorted sizes and styles.

The Mississippi Mills Youth Centre is a non-profit organization providing dynamic, educational and supportive programming to local youth, their families and the community as a whole, to keep youth safely connected to their peers and their community. Featuring a wide variety of handmade crafts created by youth during our Art Night programs, the selection ranges from stunning resin art to beautifully crafted crochet pieces and more. These unique creations showcase the creativity and talent of our local youth.

This year we are delighted to welcome MERA (McDonald’s Corners and Elphin Recreation and Arts). A non-profit organization promoting community connectivity and involvement, they provide access to various events at the McDonalds Corners Schoolhouse Community Centre. Learn and practice skills such as weaving, pottery, textile arts, visual arts, and physical fitness. See the large variety of arts and crafts items available to purchase from talented artisans.

Join us on Saturday, November 2, from 10:00 a.m. till 2 p.m., at Union Hall, 1984 Wolf Grove Road at the corner of Tatlock Road. There will be a fire in the woodstove to take off the chill, as well as light refreshments and beverages, including Stir It Up blend Equator coffee.