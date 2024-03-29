Friday, March 29, 2024
Creative Writing Workshop Series:  Playing with Form

The Centre For Creative Living is pleased to offer a four week workshop series led by Jessie Carson, co-founder of Almonte Readers and Writers.

Dates: Mondays, April 8, 15, 22 and 29th

Time: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Location: St. Paul’s Anglican Church,  Almonte

Cost:  $85

The workshop will include consideration of how various authors approach their stories and the tools they use, experimenting with these forms to create four new pieces and giving and receiving supportive feedback in order to improve our writing skills.

Jessie Carson, co-founder of Almonte Readers and Writers has been a professional, published author for over ten years.  Her stories are often an inquiry into the themes of motherhood, loss and how stories live in the body and through generations.   Recently she has been intrigued with fractured nonlinear stories as this seems to be the only way some stories can be told.

Whether you are a new or seasoned writer, a writer of fiction or non fiction, these classes will be fun and nurture your  delight in your writing practice.

Register here:  https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/861696727107?aff=oddtdtcreator

