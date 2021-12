by Diana Filer

1. Why is the Coronavirus now Omicron, the Greek letters ‘nu’ and ‘xi’ in sequence having been passed over?

2. What is the top part of a fraction called?

3. What breed of dog has just won ‘Best in Show’ at the National Dog Show in Philadelphia for the second year in a row?

4. In what country is the River Kwai?

5. What is the world’s most expensive city?