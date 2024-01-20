Diana's QuizDiana's Quiz - January 20, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – January 20, 2024 January 20, 2024 by Diana Filer 1. How many staffed lighthouses are the currently in Canada? 2. What was the capital of the Inca Empire? 3. What is a new mathematical find called ‘the hat? 4. Who was Tekahionwake?? 5. What is the longest living animal? Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 13, 2024 January 11, 2024 Diana’s Quiz – January 13, 2024 January 11, 2024 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – January 6, 2024 January 4, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Diana’s Quiz – January 20, 2024 January 19, 2024 Social swing dance, February 1 & 22 January 19, 2024 Maurice Sample — obituary January 18, 2024 Pokoloko grand opening party, February 2 January 18, 2024 Local Land Trust receives fantastic Christmas gift! January 18, 2024 NordicTrack c850s for sale January 18, 2024 From the Archives Garage fire on Edward Street early Wednesday morning Christmas at The Swamp Almonte RBC plant sale raises funds for AGH/FVM Foundation Perianne Jones skis to a 5th place finish in the Ladies’ Sprint Quarterfinal Gardening in Almonte: More Lessons from Community Gardening in Ottawa Suspicious package shuts down Almonte post office Thursday Holiday wine review Macaroni & Cheese Casserole