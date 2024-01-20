Saturday, January 20, 2024
Diana’s Quiz – January 20, 2024

by Diana Filer

1.  How many staffed lighthouses are the currently in Canada?
2.  What was the capital of the Inca Empire?
3.  What is a new mathematical find called ‘the hat?
4.  Who was Tekahionwake??
5.  What is the longest living animal?

