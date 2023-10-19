Thursday, October 19, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Dmitri Levkovich and Agnė Radzevičiutė at Almonte in Concert

Join brilliant international husband-and-wife pianists Dmitri Levkovich...

Tips on market gardens, October 23

Almonte & District Horticultural Society Meeting Monday, October...

ConnectWell seeks Manager, Finance & Accounting

Position Title:             Manager, Finance & Accounting Program:                   ...
The BillboardDmitri Levkovich and Agnė Radzevičiutė at Almonte in Concert

Dmitri Levkovich and Agnė Radzevičiutė at Almonte in Concert

Join brilliant international husband-and-wife pianists Dmitri Levkovich and Agnė Radzevičiutė as they present an evening of fantastically vibrant and powerful music

Saturday, October 28, 2023 7:30pm

Almonte Old Town Hall

The musical literature for four hands at one piano invites increased levels of intimacy between the performers and the instrument. In a diverse and captivating program of solo and duo repertoire. The artists will showcase the wide spectrum of musical artistry of which one piano and two pianists are capable. The program “Storms of Life” is titled after Schubert’s Allegro in A Minor ‘Lebensstürme’, D. 947, one of the composer’s most imposing sonata movements.

Purchase your tickets at  ticketsplease.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone