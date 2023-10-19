Dmitri Levkovich and Agnė Radzevičiutė at Almonte in Concert

Join brilliant international husband-and-wife pianists Dmitri Levkovich and Agnė Radzevičiutė as they present an evening of fantastically vibrant and powerful music

Saturday, October 28, 2023 7:30pm

Almonte Old Town Hall

The musical literature for four hands at one piano invites increased levels of intimacy between the performers and the instrument. In a diverse and captivating program of solo and duo repertoire. The artists will showcase the wide spectrum of musical artistry of which one piano and two pianists are capable. The program “Storms of Life” is titled after Schubert’s Allegro in A Minor ‘Lebensstürme’, D. 947, one of the composer’s most imposing sonata movements.

Purchase your tickets at ticketsplease.com