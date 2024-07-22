Do you bake, garden, sew, or take photos? Consider the Almonte Fair

If you like to bake, garden, sew, or take photos, you should consider entering the Homecraft Competition at the Almonte Fair this September. If it’s your first time participating, plan to attend an Exhibitor’s Workshop that will explain all the bits and pieces to help you bring home a red ribbon.

Judges will be on hand to explain criteria needed to win prizes in different classes. Floral displays, garden produce, baking, photography and crafts (quilting, knitting) will be on display. You can try your hand at evaluating entries by following a judge’s checklist. Then, as you enjoy refreshments, you can see what the experienced judges decide as they explain criteria needed to win prizes. For the complete Prize Book information, look at the Fair website.

Institute member Mary Lumsden recalls entering last year. “I thought I’d give it a try and I’m glad I did. My mittens won a prize! It also made it more interesting to examine other entries and I realized that there was a lot more to understand about judging. I look forward to learning some tips at this workshop.”

This free workshop is organized by the Ramsay Women’s Institute and the North Lanark Agricultural Society. Look at the Fair website for this year’s Prize book information. It takes place in the Agricultural Hall at the Almonte Fairgrounds on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. Register by August 6, 2024 to reserve your spot. For further information, email ramsaywomensinstitute@gmail.com or phone Marilyn at 613-256-3130.